Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: A federal judge has rejected a proposed class action against Apple. The lawsuit accused Apple of using iPhone users’ cellular data without permission.

° From The Barbed Wire: A Dallas cop stole nearly $38,000 of Apple products to sell on Facebook.

° From 9to5Mac: Grok may be breaking App Store rules with sexualized AI chatbots, and that’s not the only problem.

° From MacRumors: A new rumor has sparked speculation that Apple may be readying a unique new iPhone 17 Pro color that somehow reflects the new design language of its iOS 26 software.

° From Apple’s YouTube channel: Apple has posted a funny ad (with a cat!) about the Clean Up feature of the iPhone.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, a MacVoices Live! panel of attendees celebrates MacStock 9, sharing personal highlights, favorite sessions, and the lasting connections formed during the conference.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related