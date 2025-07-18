Global PC shipments rose 8.4% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter two (Q2) 2025 with Apple, Lenovo, and Asus, each seeing more than 10% annual growth, according to Counterpoint Research.

The research group says they “outperformed other brands and further consolidating their worldwide market dominance.” Apple continued to see solid MacBook sales, supported by the refreshed M4 series models, although its shipment growth was more subdued than in previous quarters.

Apple’s Mac sales were up 13% year-over-year in the second quarter. It now has 8.9% of the global PC market compared to 8.6% in the second quarter of 2024, according to Counterpoint. (Note that the research group doesn’t count the iPad as a personal computer.)

Commenting on the future of global PC shipments, Counterpoint Senior Analyst Minsoo Kang noted, “Due to the US tariff-related uncertainty, PC shipments will likely weaken year-over-year starting from the second half of 2025. However, demand for AI PCs is expected to become a significant tailwind in 2026. We expect more than half of the laptops shipped in 2026 onward to be an AI Laptop.”

