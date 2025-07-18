Apple TV+ has debuted the official trailer for the fourth season of the award-winning animated kids and family series “Stillwater,” which is set to premiere with five episodes on Friday, August 1, 2025.

Here’s how the series is described: Based on the bestselling Scholastic “Zen” book series by Jon J Muth, “Stillwater” follows a wise panda who teaches three young siblings about the world and each other. The series centers on siblings Karl (Judah Mackey), Addy (Eva Ariel Binder) and Michael (Tucker Chandler), who encounter everyday challenges — big and small — which sometimes feel insurmountable.

Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater (James Sie), a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater teaches the children the concept of mindfulness, while offering them a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

All three seasons of “Stillwater” are available to stream now on Apple TV+.

