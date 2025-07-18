Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for season two of “Platonic,” the half-hour comedy starring and executive produced by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

The 10-episode sophomore season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 6 with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until October 1, 2025.

Here’s how the series is described: Co-created, directed and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, “Platonic” season two picks up with everyone’s favorite pair of best friends (played by Rogen and Byrne) as they contend with new mid-life hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock, but sometimes rocks break things. The season two cast also includes Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo, and introduces Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett and Milo Manheim as guest stars.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

