Apple has announced it will be opening a new retail store at the Touchwood Solihull shopping center in Solihull, a town near Birmingham, England.

The company’s current store in the mall will be permanently closing on Thursday, July 24, at 6 p.m. local time. The new store will have its grand opening on Saturday, July 26 at 9 a.m. local time.

Apple has (by my count) 541 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related