Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° Other World Computing has announced the general availability (GA) of the new OWC USB-C Quad HDMI 4K Adapter, designed for creative professionals and power users, and the redesigned OWC USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Adapter, designed for everyday tasks, classroom use, and bring-your-own-device environments.

° Plugable has launched Plugable USB-C 6-Port Priority Charger (PS-6CC), an USB-C-only six-port charger designed to work with the USB-C power supply you already own. is available directly from Plugable and on Amazon for $79.95 with a 25% coupon, launching in North America.

° Satechi has introduced two new additions to its travel-focused OntheGo Collection – the OntheGo 67W Slim Wall Charger and OntheGo USB-C Lanyard Cable

° Native Union has debuted the Find It Card and the Find It Tag, two new products that work with Apple’s Find My functionality.

° Transcend has launched the ESD420, a portable SSD that includes a magnetic attachment designed to work with MagSafe iPhones. It comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.

° Otterbox’s Cactus Leather Embroidery Collection of iPhone cases has dropped. They’re available for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

° AUKEY has launched its MagFusion 2X 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger, the brand’s first Qi2.2 charger and among the world’s first. The MagFusion 2X retails for $66.99 and comes with a 1.5m cable. Starting today, customers in the US can pre-purchase the product at a 10% early bird discount on AUKEY’s official website.

°Naya Create is the first of its kind, modular split keyboard that gives users complete creative control over how they work. You can pre-order it now for $499.99. It’s due to ship in late July.

° Razer has released the Thunderbolt 5 Dock Chroma, a docking station designed for creative professionals and gamers seeking expanded connectivity options. The $399.99 device supports up to three 4K displays at 144Hz or a single 8K display at 60Hz.

