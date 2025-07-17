“Slow Horses”star Jack Lowden is set to star in an untitled Apple TV+ series based on “Metropolis” from Philip Kerr’s bestselling Berlin Noir book series, reports Deadline.

The report says that BAFTA nominee Tom Shankland will direct as well as executive produce the series. Peter Straughan, who won the Adapted Screenplay Oscar for “Conclave,” will serve as showrunner as well as adapt the script and executive produce. Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman will also exec produce through their Playtone banner.

Here’s how the upcoming adaptation is described: The untitled drama is based on Kerr’s final book Metropolis, which told the iconic detective’s origin story. Set in 1928, Metropolis follows newly promoted police officer Gunther in the intimidating elite Berlin Murder Squad, investigating what seems to be a serial killer targeting victims on the fringes of society. Gunther’s Berlin is described as a “city of unprecedented freedom and dizzying turbulence, the Nazis a distant nightmare waiting in the wings.

About Apple TV+

