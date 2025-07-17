Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Google has confirmed that its upcoming Chrome 138 browser update will be the last version to support macOS Big Sur. Going forward, Chrome 139 and later versions will no longer support macOS 11, which Apple released in November 2020.

° From 9to5Mac: A new Apple-backed study, in collaboration with Aalto University in Finland, introduces ILuvUI: a vision-language model trained to understand mobile app interfaces from screenshots and from natural language conversations.

° From The Mac Observer: France, Spain, Italy, Denmark, and Greece will begin testing a new age verification system designed to limit children’s access to harmful online content.

° From Macworld: Here are all of the color options for the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup.

° From Variety: Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss says Apple wants to avoid a three-year delay between seasons of “Severance.”

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel discusses Meta’s controversial AI photo upload feature and growing privacy concerns, Microsoft’s AI diagnostic tool that outperforms doctors, and the retirement of Windows’ infamous blue screen of death.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related