Apple is preparing to open its new store in downtown Detroit later this year, while also preparing to close another Metro Detroit location, according to The Detroit News.

The tech giant confirmed to the publication that it won’t renew its lease at The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township, where its store opened in 2007. The closure will happen as Apple opens its downtown Detroit store, which Crain’s has reported will be at 1430 Woodward Ave., occupying three storefronts near Shinola Hotel.

”At Apple, we’re committed to delivering an exceptional experience for all customers, and we’re excited to open our new retail location in Downtown Detroit later this year” the company said in an emailed statement to The Detroit News. “As we prepare to open, we will not continue our lease at Apple Partridge Creek, and all of our valued team members will have the opportunity to continue their roles with Apple.”

