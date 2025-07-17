Apple News+ has debuted Emoji Game, an original puzzle that challenges subscribers to use emoji to complete short phrases. Emoji Game is now available in English for Apple News+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

“Emoji Game is the perfect addition to the Apple News+ suite of word and number puzzles, turning the emoji we use every day into a brainteaser that’s approachable and fun,” Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News, said in a Newsroom announcement.

Emoji Game challenges players to use a selection of emoji — including Genmoji created using Apple Intelligence — to fill in the blanks of three short phrases using as few moves as possible. Each phrase is accompanied by a clue, which the user can choose to reveal, but that will count toward the player’s total number of moves.

Results can be tracked on Game Center leaderboards, or shared with friends and family through Messages, Mail, social media, or other platforms. Subscribers can access daily and archived Emoji Game puzzles in the Puzzles section of the Apple News app.

Apple News+ subscribers will also be able to access Emoji Game this fall through the Apple Games app, an all-new destination designed to help players jump back into the games they love, find their next favorite, and have more fun with friends. Emoji Game joins existing Apple News+ puzzles like crossword, crossword mini, Quartiles, and sudoku.

Apple News offers millions of people in the U.S., UK, Canada, and Australia access to journalism from more than 400 publications, curated by its team of editors. A subscription to Apple News+ is available for $12.99 per month in the U.S., £12.99 in the UK, $16.99 in Canada, and $19.99 in Australia, and includes access to publications such as The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, PEOPLE, The Athletic, Rolling Stone, and more.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related