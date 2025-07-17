Apple manufacturing partner TSMC says it’s speeding up construction of its second and third plants in Arizona “by several quarters” to meet mean from U.S.-based customers for smartphone and AI computing chips, reports Nikkei Asia (a subscription is required to read the article).

“After completion, around 30% of our 2-nanometer and more advanced [chip] capacity will be located in Arizona, creating an independent, leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing cluster in the U.S.,” TSMC Chairman and CEO C.C. Wei told investors and reporters in an earnings conference on Thursday.

As noted by Nikkei Asia, TSMC earlier this year committed an additional US$100 billion investment to build five more factories in Arizona. They include two chip manufacturing plants and one especially for making 2-nanometer processors.

TSMC benefits from funding it got form the CHIPS Act signed in 2022 (which, ironically, President Trump now opposes). The legislation provides $10 billion to invest in regional technology hubs across the country and a 25% investment tax credit for expenses for manufacturing of semiconductors and related equipment. It also authorizes roughly $100 billion in spending over five years on scientific research, including more than $80 billion for the National Science Foundation.

