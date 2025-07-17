This month, players can dive into special crossover events featuring SpongeBob SquarePants in Snake.io+ and Crossy Road Castle, available exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Characters and locations from the iconic series arrive in limited-time events in the two popular games on the service. Fans of the absorbent and yellow and porous pal can also check out a brand-new endless mode in SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit, where they’ll test their skills in increasingly difficult levels to top the leaderboard. You can find more details here.

