ESPN has decided to opt out of its Major League Baseball media rights deal, ending a 35-year relationship, and Apple could scoop up the rights, according to CNBC.

The simple explanation for why ESPN opted out on its deal with MLB is straightforward, according to CNBC. ESPN was paying $550 million a year for 30 games. Compare that to the $10 million Roku is paying for 18 games or the $85 million Apple TV+ is spending on “Friday Night Baseball,” and it’s pretty easy to see why ESPN doesn’t want to pay $550 million.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred named Apple and NBC as possible destinations for the open Sunday night package. Apple currently holds the holds the rights to Friday Night Baseball, which sees it exclusively stream two games every Friday on Apple TV+, so expanding its relationship with the MLB seems like a logical step.

