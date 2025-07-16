Outfit7 has updated its Talking Tom Blast Park game, which is available on Apple Arcade.

The newest addition to the game introduces an all-new Water Park world, packed with surprises and new accessories like the new blaster Bubble Burst. Here’s how the updated game is described: This update brings an interactive, water-themed expansion full of new attractions, including the Rakoonz pirate ship, waterfalls, and colorful slides. Players can unlock the new Water Park by completing challenges and tasks in other worlds like Blast Park and SweetPop Park.

Adding to the excitement is the brand-new Bubble Burst blaster, a playful new weapon that unleashes a cascade of bubbles on impact. Alongside a new world and new accessories, players can unlock and collect fresh summer-ready outfits like Sailor Angela, Hula Hank, and Captain Tom, perfect for customizing their in-game characters and joining the water-filled adventure in style. And a new leaderboard adds an extra splash of fun for players, encouraging them to blast, score, and climb to the top

Talking Tom Blast Park is playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, and is the first Outfit7 game to be available exclusively on Apple Arcade, Apple’s game streaming service.

