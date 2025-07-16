The International Trade Commission (ITC) has announced that China-based BOE and seven subsidiaries violated Samsung Display’s trade secrets and violated Article 337 of the Customs Act, reports ET News.

This could lead to the banning of some iPhone models in the U.S. The ITC decided that “restrictive exclusion orders” and “suspension and suspension orders” should be issued in the preliminary judgment. A restricted exclusion order is a measure that prevents the import of infringing products into the United States. However, imported products that have already been completed using BOE OLED are excluded.

Some background: in October 2023, Samsung Display sued the BOE by claiming to ITC for violating trade secrets. Samsung Display criticized BOE for using Samsung’s core technology for its OLED business in an unusually strong manner.

Some ‌iPhone 15‌, 15 Plus, 16, 16 Plus, and 16e models sold in the United States today contain OLED displays supplied by BOE. There’s no word on whether any of the upcoming iPhone 17 models use BOE screens.

