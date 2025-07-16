Satechi is expanding its OntheGo collection of travel tech with a Slim Wall Charger and USB-C Lanyard Cable. Here’s how they’e described:

OntheGo 67W Slim Wall Charger (pictured)- US$59.99 Ultra-thin GaN charger that can be tucked behind furniture or thrown in a bag, with dual USB-C ports. Can charge an iPhone 16 up to 58% in just 30 minutes.

OntheGoUSB-C Lanyard Cable – $29.99 Both a stylish crossbody lanyard and a high-performance USB-C to USB-C cable with up to 60W power output and 480Mbps transfer speeds. Keeps your phone secure and accessible to quickly take pics or make a call whether running errands, at a music festival, or on a hike.



