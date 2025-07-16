Global smartphone shipments grew for the second consecutive quarter in quarter two (Q2) 2025, rising 2% year-over-year (YoY), according to new data from Counterpoint Research. And it’s good news for the iPhone.

Samsung retained the top position and was also the fastest-growing among the top five smartphone manufacturers with 8% YoY growth. However, Apple sustained its growth trajectory in Q2 2025, registering a 4% YoY increase driven by robust performance across North America, India and Japan.

According to Counterpoint, Apple remained in second place while recording a 4% YoY growth, driven by an early surge in demand ahead of the anticipated tariff impact in North America, along with strong performance in India and Japan. The iPhone 16 series, along with the iPhone 15 series, continued to see solid demand, helping Apple stay competitive. Apple’s smartphone now accounts for 20% of global smartphone shipments.

“We expect Apple to keep this momentum in H2 as well with the expected launch of the iPhone 17 series and increasing focus on ecosystem product bundling,” says Counterpoint.



