Humankind Investments, a “quantitatively driven asset manager specializing in socially responsible investments,” has released 2025’s “Humankind 100.” Apple made the list.

The list is the company’s annual ranking of what it believes to be the top U.S. companies offering the greatest benefit to humanity, based on Humankind Investments’ proprietary Humankind Value methodology. In response to the challenge of creating transparency around Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data and rankings, Humankind developed a holistic, quantitative way to calculate a company’s impact in terms of human benefit versus human suffering, according to James Katz, founder and CEO of Humankind Investments.

Humankind’s ranking rewards companies that sustain human well-being and significantly improve our daily lives. As such, industries that perform well include healthcare, food, water and technology. This year, Alphabet, which generates substantial value through its free online services like email, maps, and internet search, scored highest in the ranking. The positive value of creating free digital tools for consumers outweighs the negative impact of factors like data harvesting in Humankind’s analysis, Katz says.

Other companies rounding out the top 10 include companies involved in providing healthcare products, food, and free digital tools: Eli Lilly & Co., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Pfizer, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Merck & Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amgen, and Apple Inc..

