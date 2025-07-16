As noted by MacRumors, Apple is bringing the AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Tests and Hearing Aid functionality to more countries in Europe, Asia, and South America.

They are: Argentina, Ecuador, Honduras, Indonesia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Moldov, the Palestinian Territories, Serbia, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

About the Hearing Aid Feature

After setup, the feature enables personalized dynamic adjustments so users have the sounds around them boosted in real time. Desai says this helps users better engage in conversation and keeps them connected to the people and environment around them. With the audio quality of AirPods Pro, the user’s personalized hearing profile is automatically applied to music, movies, games, and phone calls across their devices without needing to adjust any settings.

Users can also set up the Hearing Aid feature with an audiogram created by a hearing health professional. Both the Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features are grounded in science and were validated through rigorous scientific studies, Desai says. The Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features are expected to receive marketing authorization from global health authorities soon, and will be available this fall in more than 100 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan.

After taking the Hearing Test, users can also use their hearing profile to personalize the AirPods Pro listening experience. Desai says this benefits even more people, including those with little to no hearing loss, who can take advantage of specific adjustments at individual frequencies. To help provide the best listening experience, Media Assist is an all-new feature that helps boost certain parts of speech on a phone call or instruments within a soundtrack to help an even broader population.

