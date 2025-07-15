You can now pre-order “Resident Evil: Survival Unit” on the App Store. It’s due to arrive on December 31.

You can also register on the game’s website to get more information.The game is rated “12+” and is designed for the iPad.

Here’s how the game is described: In the world of “Resident Evil Survival Unit,” strategy holds the key to survival.

As an unknown infection spreads, the city crumbles in the blink of an eye. You are left stranded in the ruins with a group of isolated survivors. Build your base, secure resources, and expand your influence to carve out a path to survival!

