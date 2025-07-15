As noted by AppleInsider, “the futuristic, neon-lit world of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition” will finally make its way to the Mac on July 17.

Developer CD Projekt Red says the game will be playable on all Apple Silicon Macs. Custom graphics presets are available for every Apple Silicon Mac model.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on Mac will contain every major update and patch released so far, including Patch 2.3, which introduces new Photo Mode functionality and additional cars. It includes support for HDR tuning on Apple XDR displays and built-in Spatial Audio with head-tracking, exclusive to Apple AirPods.

Here’s how the game is described: Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification. Play as V, a cyberpunk mercenary, and take on the most powerful forces of the city in a fight for glory and survival. Legends will be made here. What will yours be?

In the Ultimate Edition, immerse yourself in every story the world of the dark future has to offer, featuring every gameplay update and all previously released content in one package — including the acclaimed spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty.

