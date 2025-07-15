Apple scored 79 Emmy nominations thanks to 27 noms for “Severance” and 23 noms for “The Studio.”

If you add commercials, the company added two more noms. And “The Studio” tied the record for the most nominations in a single year. You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced at the 77th Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze on September 14 in Los Angeles.

“Severance” is nominated for: Outstanding Drama Series,Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Adam Scott), Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Britt Lower), Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series (Zach Cherry), Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series (Trammel Tillman), Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series (John Turturro), Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series (Patricia Arquette), Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series (Jane Alexander), Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series (Gwendoline Christie); Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series (Merritt Wever); Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More); Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series; Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming; Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour); Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series (two nominations); Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series (three nominations); Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score); Outstanding Title Design; Outstanding Music Supervision; Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour); Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour); Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode; Outstanding Stunt Performance; Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

“The Studio” is nominated for: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Seth Rogan), Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series (Ike Barinholtz), Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series (Kathryn Hahn); Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series (Catherine O’Hara); Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series (Bryan Cranston); Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series (Dave Franco); Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series (Ron Howard); Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series (Anthony Mackie), Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series (Martin Scorsese), Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series (Zoe Kravitz), Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour); Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series; Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour); Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series; Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series; Outstanding Picture Editing For A Single Camera Comedy Series; and Outstanding Emerging Media Program; Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score); Outstanding Music Supervision; Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour); Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series;

“Slow Horses” is nominated for: Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Gary Oldman), Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series; Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series; and Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series.

“Shrinking” is nominated for: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Segel), Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series (Harrison Ford); Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series (Michael Urie), Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series (Jessica Williams); Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series; and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation.

Other Apple TV+ nominations include:

° “The Gorge” Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special;

° “Deaf President Now!,” Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special;

° Jake Gyllenhall, “Presumed Innocent,” Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie;

° Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief,” Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie;

° Sharon Hogan, “Bad Sisters,” Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series;

° Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer,” Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie;

° Bill Camp, “Presumed Innocent,” Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie;

° Peter Sarsgaard, “Presumed Innocent,” Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie;

° Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent,” Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie;

° “Disclaimer,” Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie;

° “Pachinko,” Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More) and Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour);

° “Dark Matter,” Outstanding Title Design;

° “Your Friends and Neighbors,” Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music;

° “The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar,” Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, and Outstanding Music Direction.

° “Flock” (Apple Privacy TBWAMedia Arts Lab, Ad Agency Smuggler, Production Company); Outstanding Commercial;

° “Heartstrings” (Apple AirPods Pro TBWAMedia Arts Lab, Ad Agency Smuggler, Production Company; Outstanding Commercial.

° “Deaf President Now!,” Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program;

° “Bono: Stories of Surrender,” Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special;

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related