More than 300 Kiddie AcademyEducational Child Care franchise owners, directors, educators, corporate staff and vendors will travel to Nashville, TN., July 17-19 for the brand’s annual conference taking place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak will join as the featured speaker to discuss his career as an entrepreneur and the importance of STEM education for children.

“Kiddie Academy franchise owners aren’t just passionate entrepreneurs, they’re also educators tasked with shaping the minds of the children who will lead us into the future,” he said win a press release. ”It’s an incredibly important endeavor, and I’m honored to speak to this group of committed individuals.”

The Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system.

