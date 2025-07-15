Apple will permanently close its retail store in the Westfield Hornsby shopping mall, in Hornsby, Australia, in October.

In a statement shared with Australian tech news website EFTM the tech giant said it’s not renewing its lease at the shopping center. Its closure will coincide with the re-opening of the Chatswood Chase Apple Store which is undergoing renovations at this time.

On the re-opening of Chatswood’s store Apple has this to say: We’re thrilled to reopen Apple Chatswood Chase in October with a completely redesigned store offering customers on the North Shore new ways to shop, discover and get service for Apple’s incredible line-up of products.

Apple Chatswood Chase will offer world-class support from over 120 team members, an express Pick Up zone to collect online orders and free Today at Apple sessions teaching customers how to go further with the devices they love.

As we prepare to make these updates we have chosen to not renew our lease in Hornsby; however, we will remain open until October 2025, after which all team members will have the opportunity to work at Apple Chatswood Chase or other Apple Store locations.

Chatswood Chase will serve the majority of the North Shore of Sydney, as well as the Central Coast with the two nearest stores in Charlestown, Newcastle, while Castle Hill will also be a good alternative for locals near Hornsby, according to EFTM.

