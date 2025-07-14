Mac sales are obviously soaring. Exactly how much depends on which research group you believe.

The IDC research group says global Mac sales grew 8% annually as of the first quarter of 2025. The Canalys research group says worldwide Mac sales grew 21.3% year-over-year as of the second quarter of 2025. Today the Gartner research group reports that global Mac ales grew 13.4% year-over-year as of the second quarter of 2025.

Gartner says Apple sold almost 5.7 million Macs in the quarter for 9% of the global PC market. That compares to sales of 5 million Macs and 8.3% market share in the second quarter of 2024.

According to Gartner, Apple now ranks fourth among worldwide PC makers. Ahead of it are Lenovo (26.9% market share), HP (22.3% market share), and Dell (15.6% market share). Note that none of the mentioned research groups count iPads as personal computers. If they did, Apple’s global share of the PC market would be much higher.

