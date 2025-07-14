Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: The departure of Apple’s Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams later in 2025 will set the stage for more consolidation under other veteran executives. Here’s what projects are expected to land on other desks.

° From MacRumors: Apple updated its vintage and obsolete products list to add several Macs, iPads, accessories, and more.

° From 9to5Mac: A new Apple-supported study argues that your behavior data (movement, sleep, exercise, etc.) can often be a stronger health signal than traditional biometric measurements like heart rate or blood oxygen.

° From news aggregator Jukan Choi: iPhone 17 Pro models with BOE displays will only be sold in China.

° From The MacObserver: Apple CEO Tim Cook and Eddy Cue attend the secretive Sun Valley Conference, joining top tech and media leaders for private discussions and networking.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode new AI offerings spark discussion as Ring adds video action summaries to their doorbells, Cloudflare monetizes bot access for AI training, and WhatsApp introduces AI message recaps.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related