The latest research from the Canalys research group reveals that the global smartphone market declined by 1% year-on-year in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, marking the industry’s first decline in six quarters.

The marginal shipment drop reflects stable vendor performances amid modest consumer sentiment and rising uncertainties and volatility in the global macroeconomic environment, according to the research group.

Canalys says Samsung successfully defended its leading position in Q2, claiming a 19% market share, predominantly thanks to its Galaxy A series. Apple finished second with a 16% market share, while Xiaomi had a stable quarter with a 15% market share. TRANSSION and OPPO completed the top five, each taking a 9% market share.

“Despite a market slowdown in Q2, driven by the fading replacement wave of pandemic-era devices and continued weak consumer demand, most vendors delivered stable and resilient performances,” says Canalys Senior Analyst Runar Bjørhovde. “Vendors are closely aligning operational efficiency prioritizations and tactical wins with scale. Many vendors had greater aspirations in Q2 but were forced to cut their production targets to avoid excess inventory. The exception was in the US, where major uncertainties around tariff policies and timelines from the Trump administration have encouraged vendors such as Apple, Samsung and Motorola (Lenovo) to maintain high inventory levels and frontload devices throughout the quarter. These are key operational tactics needed to navigate a complicated geopolitical and regulatory maze.”

