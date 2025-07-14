Thanks to “Severance,” Apple has secured a top-five spot in the most-watched streaming series with its original programming for the first time, reports Bloomberg.

The article notes that Netflix, Amazon and Apple accounted for the five most-watched streaming titles so far this year, according to Nielsen. The top 10 are “Squid Game” (Netflix), “Reacher” (Prime Video), “The Night Agent” (Netflix), “Ginny & Georgia” (Netflix), “Severance” (Apple TV+), “1923” (Paramount+), “The Pitt” (Max), “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu), “You” (Netflix”), and “Landman” (Paramount +).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related