Apple updated its website with a list of products eligible for upcoming 2025 sales tax holidays in select U.S. states, as noted by MacRumors.

The list includes Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. For a limited time, you can shop tax‑free on select products in certain states — online and in‑store. The tax-free holidays will occur in late July to early August, with the exact dates per state and other details outlined on Apple’s website.

