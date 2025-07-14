The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), a cross-industry organization dedicated to advancing vehicle-to-device connectivity solutions, has kicked off its thirteenth Plugfest in Cupertino, California.

This event brings together members from across the automotive, device, and technology sectors to advance the next phase of CCC Digital Key certification. Hosted by Apple, a CCC member, this Plugfest focuses on real-world testing of the Digital Key Version 4 specification to further improve cross-platform interoperability and cross-version compatibility as adoption continues to grow rapidly.

As vehicles become more connected, the supporting ecosystem is quickly expanding. According to McKinsey & Company, the global automotive software and electronics market is projected to reach $462 billion by 2030, more than doubling since 2019. Standards like CCC’s Digital Key are critical to ensuring this transformation remains secure, interoperable, and user-friendly.

Participating companies include Apple, BMW, Continental Automotive Technologies GmbH, DEKRA Testing and Certification S.A.U, Ellisys SA, Ford Motor Company, Google, Hyundai Motor Company, Lucid Group, Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Rivian Volkswagen Group Technologies, Technica Engineering GmbH, and TTA, a CCC Authorized Test Lab. These members are conducting end-to-end testing of CCC Digital Key implementations in real-world scenarios.

Plugfest Highlights:

CCC Digital Key Version 4 Test Case Validation: Participants will complete validation of remaining Version 4 test cases and begin testing newly introduced scenarios supporting the certification roadmap.

Participants will complete validation of remaining Version 4 test cases and begin testing newly introduced scenarios supporting the certification roadmap. Cross-Version Interoperability Testing: Implementations of CCC Digital Key Versions 3 and 4 will be tested across multiple vehicles and devices to identify candidate Interoperability Designated List (IDL) devices and ensure robust cross-version compatibility.

Implementations of CCC Digital Key Versions 3 and 4 will be tested across multiple vehicles and devices to identify candidate Interoperability Designated List (IDL) devices and ensure robust cross-version compatibility. Test Equipment and Lab Engagement: Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) equipment vendors are demonstrating development and certification tools, while CCC-authorized labs are conducting conformance checks across Parts 1-5 of the test suite using official CCC equipment.

Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) equipment vendors are demonstrating development and certification tools, while CCC-authorized labs are conducting conformance checks across Parts 1-5 of the test suite using official CCC equipment. Real-World Testing Conditions: Testing sessions are happening in parallel across indoor labs and outdoor spaces, giving participants the opportunity to validate under real-world conditions.

“This Plugfest will support the Digital Key Version 4 continued evolution and scale,” says Bahar Sadeghi, technical director at CCC. “Hands-on collaboration like this helps participants refine implementations, strengthen interoperability, and support ongoing global adoption.”

Since the last Plugfest in the first quarter of the year, CCC announced an expansion of its certification program to include additional coverage for Bluetooth LE and UWB technologies, further supporting digital key adoption across the evolving connected vehicle landscape. These enhancements broaden the scope of device and vehicle testing underway in Cupertino.

For more information on the Car Connectivity Consortium, visit www.carconnectivity.org.

