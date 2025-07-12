Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of July 7-11.

° A West Valley, California, interstate project was about to be abandoned, then Apple stepped in with millions of dollars.

° Apple is appealing the 500 million euro (about $570 million) fine it’s facing in the EU for allegedly violating the Digital Markets Act.

° Apple has acquired two companies to help it improve Apple Vision Pro Personas and large language models, reports MacGeneration.

° According to Counterpoint Research, revenue from AirPods will grow 2.4% year-over-year in 2026 to cross the cumulative $100-billion mark.

° During this year’s 618 promotional season in China, Apple claimed the top spot for smartphone sales and grew 8% year-over-year.

° Women We Admire has announced “The Top 50 Women Chief Compliance Officers of 2025,” and Apple’s Heba Hamouda is on the list.

° Ruoming Pang, Apple’s top executive in charge of artificial intelligence models is leaving for Meta Platforms, Inc.

° According to the Moonlock lab team, the Atomic macOS Stealer, also known as AMOS, has just experienced a decisive and dangerous upgrade.

° Play-Doh World, Worms Across Worlds, Let’s Go Mightycat!, and Everybody Shogi are coming to Apple Arcade next month.

° The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has overturned a NLRB decision that found Apple in violation of federal labor law at its World Trade Center retail store.

° According to IDC, Apple sold 6.2 million Macs in the second quarter of 2025 for 9.1% of the global PC market. This compares to sales of 5.1 million Macs and 8% market share in the first quarter of 2024.

° Apple’s Jeff Williams will transition his role as chief operating officer later this month to Sabih Khan, Apple’s senior vice president of Operations.

° Handy Recovery Advisor, a resource for data recovery tips and digital safety advice, claims Mac users see more data loss than Windows users.

° Recently, more than 125 students graduated from Detroit’s Apple Developer Academy, a free 10-month program launched in 2021.

° According to the Canalys research group, Mac sales grew a whopping 21.3% year-over-year as of the second quarter of 2025.

° Apple TV+’s “Severance” leads the 41st annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards nominations with five.

° Apple will release a new version of the Vision Pro later this year with a M4 processor, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

° Apple drives a 31% annual jump in Japan smartphone sales in the first quarter. The iPhone alone accounted for nearly 90% of the total unit increase.

° Apple is fourth on Universum’s “Most Attractive Employees” list for students. Ahead of it are JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

° According to the JustWatch streaming guide Apple TV+ held onto 8% of the SVOD market in the first quarter of 2025.

° In a surprising twist, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says Apple won’t refresh any Macs with updated M5 chips this year, and that the iPad Pro will be the first Apple device to get a M5 processor.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related