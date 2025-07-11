Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple has updated its trade-in values for some iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models. Also, following the introduction of Samsung’s latest foldables, Apple has begun accepting three new flagship Android devices for trade-in.

° From Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the article): Meta offered Ruoming Pang, one of Apple’s top artificial intelligence executives over $200 million, to defect.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has approved SaruTobi’s return to the App Store, featuring integrated Bitcoin Lightning payments for in-game extras.

° From 9to5Mac:Many NFL team iPhone apps are coming to Apple CarPlay, starting with three team apps that are already live.

