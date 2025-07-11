Apple has its first box office hit with “F1,” now the tech giant is in pole position to win the rights to stream F1 races to Americans starting next year, reports Business Insider.

Disney-owned EPSN has the U.S. rights. Reportedly, ESPN did have an exclusive option to negotiate continuing the present contract, but that ended in 2024 without a deal. Consequently, ESPN can now face competition from Apple and, according to two unnamed sources, potentially other bidders.

Business Insider says Apple is apparently willing to pay much more than ESPN is willing to pony up. The article says the tech giant has submitted a bid worth at least US$150 million a year to stream the races starting in 2026.

This will be the third sports streaming deal for Apple. The company already has deals to stream some pro baseball games, and all of Major League Soccer’s games, will have a third sports streaming offering next year.

