Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° Synology has launched two new DiskStation models, the DS1825+ and DS725+.

The DS1825+ is an 8-bay storage solution equipped with dual 2.5GbE ports and two M.2 NVMe slots, supporting SSD caching or the creation of an all-flash storage pool. It also includes a PCIe 3.0 expansion slot for optional 10/25GbE network upgrades.

The DS725+, while compact with two bays, supports one DX525 expansion unit for up to 140 TB of raw storage¹. It also features a 2.5GbE port, a 1GbE port, and dual M.2 NVMe slots for SSD cache or high-speed storage.

The DS1825+ and DS725+ will be available starting July 8, 2025, through Synology’s global network of partners and resellers. For more information, visit the product pages for the DS1825+ and DS725+.

° RHINOSHIELD has introduce the AirX, which it claims is world’s first case engineered to protect against both external impact and internal damage. AirX fits the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the full iPhone 16 series and is now available via Rhinoshield.io, with Amazon.com availability starting in August. The Original version is $62.99. The Design Your Own version starts at $65.99, while IP collaborations and special designs start at $68.99.

° Epson America has launched the seventh generation of EcoTank cartridge-free models. The EcoTank ET-3950 and EcoTank ET-4950 join the EcoTank ET-2980 as the newest units for photographic printing.

° Baseus is launching a range of products designed for the traveler with the latest PrimeTrip C03 Magnetic Car Mount Series and the PrimeTrip VR2 Max 100W Car Charger. The former is now available at the Amazon store for $29.99 and the latter for $19.99.

