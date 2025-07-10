Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: macOS 26 beta hints at sealed Mac updates at Apple retail stores.

° From AppleInsider: The Apple Account Card may be spreading to more countries than first thought, with another seven countries in Europe earmarked for the financial feature.

° From Cult of Mac: The new CEO of Apple will be one of the most important people in tech. Most pundits think it’ll be John Ternus, but I’d bet on someone else.

° From the FTC: The Federal Trade Commission today announced a final “click-to-cancel” rule that will require sellers to make it as easy for consumers to cancel their enrollment as it was to sign up. Most of the final rule’s provisions will go into effect 180 days after it is published in the Federal Register.

° From BGR: Apple TV+’s long-delayed Middle Eastern spy series is reportedly about to return.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel discusses Apple’s move to allow third-party AirDrop alternatives, raising questions about security and EU regulations.

