Apple TV+ has debuted a teaser trailer for season four of the award-winning drama, “The Morning Show.”

It stars and is executive produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, alongside showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt, and director and executive producer Mimi Leder. The 10-episode fourth season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 17, with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly until November 19.

Here’s how it’s described: Season four of “The Morning Show” opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real? Along with Witherspoon and Aniston, the star-studded season four ensemble cast includes Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and returning fan-favorite Jon Hamm.

The drama is showrun and executive produced by Stoudt, and directed and executive produced by Leder. The series is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer through Media Res, along with Stoudt and Leder. Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films, while Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produces.

The first three seasons are now streaming on Apple TV+.

