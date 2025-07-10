Apple TV+ has announced a season two renewal for its comedic, science-fiction thriller “Murderbot,” created and showrun by Academy Award nominees Chris and Paul Weitz.

It stars Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård, who also serves as executive producer. The season one finale of “Murderbot” premieres globally this Friday, July 11.

Here’s how the series is described: Based on the first novella in Martha Wells’ bestselling Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series, season one of “Murderbot” is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Played by Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

In addition to Skarsgård, the season one ensemble cast includes Noma Dumezweni (“Presumed Innocent”), David Dastmalchian (“Oppenheimer”), Sabrina Wu (“Joy Ride”), Akshay Khanna (“Critical Incident”), Tattiawna Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Tamara Podemski (“Outer Range”).

