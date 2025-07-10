JustWatch, the largest streaming guide in the world, has released its latest quarterly update on SVOD market shares in the U.S. — and it’s been an interesting quarter.

Disney+ made the biggest move this period, jumping to 14% and overtaking Max. Meanwhile, Prime Video and Netflix continue their close race at the top (21% vs. 20%). Hulu, Apple TV+, and Paramount+ all showed varying levels of movement, while Starz lost 1% and “Other” platforms gained traction. Highlights from the report:

° Prime Video maintained its lead at 21%.

° Netflix followed closely at 20%, holding steady in second place.

° Disney+ continued its upward momentum, rising to 14% in quarter two— a 2-point jump from quarter one.

° Max dropped slightly to 12%, falling behind Disney+ in the rankings.

° Hulu ticked up slightly to 11%, overtaking Max as a mid-tier contender.

° Apple TV+ (8%) and Paramount+ (7%) remained stable, while Peacock (2%) held its ground.

° Starz, however, lost half its share, falling from 2% to just 1%.

