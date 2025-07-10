Universum, which focuses on employer branding, has updated its annual list of the most attractive employers for students, based on survey data from almost 33,000 respondents at more than universities in the U.S.

Apple comes in fourth on the list. Ahead of it are JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

Universum says the rankings are a reflection of talent’s overall opinion of employers in their countries, and serve as a benchmark to gauge the health of local employer brands.

The employer branding company publish separate employer esrankings based on the preferences of different talent groups based on their main field of study, namely business, engineering, IT, natural sciences, law and humanities.

Universum’s ranking methodology prioritizes statistical validity, relevance, and independence—ranking employers on genuine market engagement and brand perceptions by talent, not just size.The company says it “specializes in identifying the qualities that make an organization stand out in the talent market.”

