Japan’s smartphone sales saw a sharp year-over-year (YoY) surge of 31% in quarter one (Q1) of 2025, according to Counterpoint Research’s Japan Smartphone Sell-through Tracker .

The recent market growth has been largely driven by Apple’s strong performance, notes the research group. In Q1 2025, Apple recorded a 57% YoY increase, fueled by the strong sales of the iPhone 16e, introduced in late February 2025, and supported by the continued success of the iPhone 16 series, launched in 2024. Counterpoint says that, notably, Apple alone accounted for nearly 90% of the total YoY unit increase in the market. No other smartphone manufacturer recorded shipment growth of more than half a million units during the same period, underscoring Apple’s central role in the current market expansion.

Counterpoint says that Japan’s smartphone market is characterized by Apple’s strong dominance. As clearly shown in the chart below, Apple’s market share in Japan is exceptionally high when compared to other major countries, particularly in Asia, notes the research group. This sales growth in the Japanese market is expected to continue into quarter two.

However, Senior Consultant Yoko Miyashita said, “A rebound and sales decline are expected from Q3 onwards, with iPhone 16e sales already decreasing since June.”

“The iPhone 17, expected later in 2025, will likely shake up the high-end market, but its high price may hold back sales,” Counterpoint notes. “At the same time, Android brands like Samsung and Google are stepping up the fight with competitively priced flagship models in a market already under pressure from inflation, yen depreciation and possible tariff-related price hikes.”

