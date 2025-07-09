Recently, more than 125 students graduated from Detroit’s Apple Developer Academy, a free 10-month program launched in 2021 through a partnership between Apple and Michigan State University (MSU), according to a news release shared with AFROTECH.

What is an Apple Developer Academy?

The Apple Developer Academy is a program that trains programming and design students to create apps for iOS, macOS, and other Apple platforms. There are classes on Swift language, interface prototyping, and more.

What makes Detroit’s Apple Developer Academy truly unique is its approach, according to AFROTECH. Beyond mastering Swift coding, students dive into AI, UX design, marketing, and project management.

The program is also backed by the Gilbert Family Foundation, which helps connect graduates with internships, mentors, and career opportunities across Detroit.

“As Detroit continues to emerge as a national hub for technology, the Apple Developer Academy is creating pathways for Detroiters of all backgrounds to gain the skills, confidence, and connections they need to launch successful careers in the tech industry,” Laura Grannemann, executive director of the Gilbert Family Foundation, told the Michigan Chronicle. “We are proud to support this important program, which is the only one of its kind in the U.S.”

According to the news release, more than 50 of this year’s graduates are continuing through the Apple Developer Academy’s Renaissance program. The second-year experience takes their education to the next level, pairing them with local businesses and cultural institutions like the Detroit Historical Museum and area design firms.

