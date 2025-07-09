Starting in January, Ikea, the Swedish furniture giant will release more than 20 new Matter-over-Thread smart lights, sensors, and remotes with “more new product types and form factors to come,” David Granath of Ikea of Sweden, told The Verge.

Apple’s implementation of Matter is part of a smart home connectivity standard that allows various accessories to work together across different platforms. Matter enables devices to communicate and be controlled by different ecosystems, like Apple Home, Google Home, and others.

It’s designed with privacy and security in mind. Matter accessories can be added and managed within the Apple Home app, via other HomeKit-enabled apps, and through Siri.

Thread’s wireless networking protocol, along with Matter, serves as the foundation for manufacturers to provide devices which seamlessly connect devices at home and in commercial building environments. The enablement of Matter devices through Thread 1.3.0 brings the full functionality of IP routing and service discovery to Thread networks which enables Matter to operate seamlessly on Thread networks.

