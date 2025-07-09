According to the latest data from Canalys, total shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations grew 7.4% to 67.6 million units in the second quarter (Q2) 2025. And the report has continued good news for the Mac.

Yesterday the IDC research group reported that Mac sales grew 8% annually as of the first quarter of 2025. However, Canalys says that Mac sales saw year-over-year growth of 21.3%.

According to Canalys, Apple sold almost 6.4 million Macs in the second quarter of 2025 compared to sales of 5.2 million Macs in the second quarter of 2024. The Mac now has 9.4% of the global personal computer market compared to 8.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Apple is in fourth place among worldwide PC makers. Ahead of it are Lenovo (25.1% market share), HP (20.9% market share), and Dell (14.5% market share). Also note that neither Canalys or IDC count iPads as personal computers.

As for future global PC sales, Canalys says the Trump administration’s “ever-changing and unclear approach to tariffs continues to generate considerable uncertainty.” While PCs were exempt from tariffs in Q2, indirect impacts threaten not only the US but the global PC market recovery, adds the research group.

