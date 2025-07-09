Apple TV+’s “Severance” leads the 41st annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards nominations with five, including Program of the Year, Deadline reports. The awards recognize excellence in television.

It’s followed by “Adolescence,” “Hacks,” “The Pitt,” and “The Studio” with four each. Winners will be revealed later in the summer. You can find a complete list of nominees here.

“Severance” is nominated for: Program of the Year; Outstanding Achievement in Drama; Britt Lower, Adam Scott, and Trammel Tillman, all for Individual Achievement in Drama;

“The Studio” is nominated for: Program of the Year; Outstanding Achievement in Comedy; Outstanding New Program; Seth Rogan for Individual Achievement in Comedy.

Other Apple TV+ nominees include “Shrinking” (Outstanding Achievement in Comedy), “Disclaimer” (Outstanding Achievement win Movies, Miniseries, or Specials), Harrison Ford of “Shrinking” (Individual Achievement in Comedy), “WondlLa” (Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming), “Wonder Pets in the City” (Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related