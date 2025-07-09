Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the final chapter of its comedy, “Acapulco.”

The 10-episode fourth and final season will make its global debut with two episodes on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 17. The first three seasons are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Here’s how the final season is described: In season four, present-day Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) works tirelessly to restore Las Colinas to its former glory before the grand reopening. In 1986, when a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s “Best Hotels,” young Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) will do whatever it takes to get back on top and secure Las Colinas’ future.

The ensemble cast of “Acapulco” also includes Fernando Carsa, Rafael Cebrián, Vanessa Bauche, Camila Perez, Carlos Corona, Chord Overstreet, Regina Reynoso, Jessica Collins and Regina Orozco. In addition to returning favorites Damián Alcázar, Jaime Camil, Cristo Fernández and Carolina Moreno, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Omar Chaparro join the new season as recurring guest stars, and Jack McBrayer makes a special appearance.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

