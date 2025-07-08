On August 7, Apple Arcade is adding four exclusive games to its diverse catalog of more than 200 games for players to enjoy, all free from ads and in-app purchases.

According to Apple, players can dive into Play-Doh World, where they’ll craft unique Play-Doh characters that come to life; Worms Across Worlds, an exciting addition to the long-running, cult-favorite Worms franchise; Let’s Go Mightycat!, a whimsical 3D puzzler; and Everybody Shogi, a vibrant strategy game based on the traditional Japanese board game.

About Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial. An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro. Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

