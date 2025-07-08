Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Wired: Customs and Border Protection is asking companies to pitch tools for performing deep analysis on the contents of devices seized at the US border.

° From MacRumors: New renders provide the best look yet relocated Apple logo and redesigned MagSafe magnet array of the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max.

° From 9to5Mac: The ongoing TikTok saga rumbles on, but a new report claims that we may be close to a resolution. It says US TikTok users will get their own version of the app, which will be owned by an American company.

° From The MacObserver: Apple Music has released its official Top 500 most-streamed songs list to commemorate its 10th anniversary. Leading the pack is Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”, which holds the No. 1 spot.

° From AppleInsider: The developer of an iPhone app for sharing sightings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers has been publicly threatened by the US Attorney General.

° From Macworld: Only the Apple Watch can be trusted to count calories accurately, a new report claims.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, The Road to Macstock Conference and Expo wraps up in a conversation with Jeff Gamet where he previews his Macstock session on improving online privacy and security in practical, accessible terms.

