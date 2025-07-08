Apple has announced that Jeff Williams will transition his role as chief operating officer later this month to Sabih Khan, Apple’s senior vice president of Operations.

Apple claims that this is part of a long-planned succession and that Williams will continue reporting to Apple CEO Tim Cook and overseeing Apple’s design team and Apple Watch alongside the company’s Health initiatives. Apple’s design team will then transition to reporting directly to Cook after Williams retires late in the year.

I’m not sure anyone saw this coming. Williams has ben considered as one of the candidates to replace Cook when he decides to step down as Apple CEO.

“Jeff and I have worked alongside each other for as long as I can remember, and Apple wouldn’t be what it is without him. He’s helped to create one of the most respected global supply chains in the world; launched Apple Watch and overseen its development; architected Apple’s health strategy; and led our world-class team of designers with great wisdom, heart, and dedication,” said Cook in the announcement. “I am and will always be beyond grateful for his numerous contributions to Apple over the years and his loyal friendship. Jeff’s true legacy can be seen in the amazing team he’s created and, while he’ll be greatly missed, he leaves the work of the future in incredible hands.”

Cook also had this to say: “Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain. While overseeing Apple’s supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple’s manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges. He has advanced our ambitious efforts in environmental sustainability, helping reduce Apple’s carbon footprint by more than 60 percent. Above all, Sabih leads with his heart and his values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer.”

Khan has been at Apple for 30 years and joined the executive team as senior vice president of Operations in 2019. He has been in charge of Apple’s global supply chain for the past six years, ensuring product quality and overseeing planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, and product fulfillment functions, as well as Apple’s supplier responsibility programs that protect and educate workers at production facilities around the world. The team also supports Apple’s environmental initiatives by partnering with suppliers to propel green manufacturing, helping conserve resources and protect the planet.

Before joining Apple’s procurement group in 1995, Khan worked as an applications development engineer and key account technical leader at GE Plastics. He earned bachelor’s degrees in economics and mechanical engineering from Tufts University and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

During his career with Apple, Williams built out a supply chain that has supported Apple’s growth and customers around the world with expansion, including the United States, China, India, Japan, and across Southeast Asia. He led Apple’s supplier responsibility efforts which has helped raise the bar for workers around the world, offering critical training and important education programs.

Williams played a key role in the introduction of iPod and iPhone programs. He led the effort on Apple Watch over a decade ago and architected the company’s health strategy, helping customers live healthier lives, learn more about their health, and receive lifesaving care. For the past several years, Williams has also overseen Apple’s industry-leading design team.

“I have a deep love for Apple. Working with all of the amazing people at this company has been a privilege of a lifetime, and I can’t thank Tim enough for the opportunity, his inspirational leadership, and our friendship over the years,” said Williams in today’s announcement. “June marked my 27th anniversary with Apple, and my 40th in the industry. Beginning next year, I plan to spend more time with friends and family, including five grandchildren and counting. I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Sabih for 27 years and I think he’s the most talented operations executive on the planet. I have tremendous confidence in Apple’s future under his leadership in this role.”

