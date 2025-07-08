Demand for Apple’s iPhone 16 has taken a hit after shoppers rushed to get ahead of potential tariff-induced price increases and as the company’s artificial intelligence features lag behind expectations, according to an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets — as noted by Barron’s.

John Vinh wrote in a research note that according to internal data from KeyBanc, June iPhone sales dropped from the previous month and year.

“Our Key First Look Data reflects weaker iPhone sales at -6% y/y, with sell-through below normal seasonal trends (m/m) due to pull ins from tariff-related pricing concerns the last two months and generally weaker iPhone demand,” Vinh wrote. He rates Apple as Sector Weight without a price target.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related