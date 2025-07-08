IDC has issued its latest Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. And it’s good news for the Mac.

According to IDC, Apple sold 6.2 million Macs in the second quarter of 2025 for 9.1% of the global PC market. This compares to sales of 5.1 million Macs and 8% market share in the first quarter of 2024. That’s 8% annual growth.

Ahead of Apple in the global PC market are Lenovo (24.8% market share), HP (20.7% market share), and Dell (14.3% market share). Note that IDC doesn’t count iPads as PCs; if it did, Apple’s market share would be much higher.

Alas, it’s not all sunshine for the PC industry. The preliminary results from IDC found that PC [personal computer] shipments during the second quarter of 2025 grew 6.5% from the prior year, with global volumes reaching 68.4 million shipments. While the data shows that the rest of the world has a strong appetite for PCs, the U.S. market is starting to feel the pinch of import tariffs, with PC demand slowing down in anticipation of the import tariffs’ looming deadline, notes IDC.

“We realize growth in such an indeterminate market seems odd, but many factors come into play supporting the momentum,” said Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Device Trackers. “The supply side of the industry is doing its best to navigate the unknowns as no one wants to sit on their heels and potentially miss an opportunity, but at the same time, it is very risky carrying inventory, which is a possibility given the strong first half sell-in. The bigger concern is what overall demand looks like as we get late into Q3 and beyond. Price increases will likely be dispersed over time and geography depending on vendor strategy, which can potentially lead to some attractive promotions as a way to clear inventory backups, which seems odd at a time when prices are expected to rise because of tariffs.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related